The Netherlands made it three successive wins under Louis van Gaal with a 1-0 triumph over Latvia.

The 70-year-old coach backed up his impressive victories over Turkey and Montenegro in September by narrowly overcoming the resilient hosts in Riga to remain top of Group G after seven games.

For all of their fluid and sweeping attacking football, the Dutch broke the deadlock in route-one fashion, Memphis Depay’s corner delivery finished by the right boot of Davy Klaassen in the 19th-minute.

Latvia’s response was immediate, however, and having barely sneaked out of their half until conceding, they twice went close in a matter of moments from swift counter-attacks. Fresh from scoring, Klaassen was required defensively to block Andrejs Ciganiks’ goal-bound shot, and moments later Virgil Van Dijk spared the Netherlands’ blushes, charging down Roberts Uldrikis’ point-blank effort.

The hosts played with nine men behind the ball for the majority of the night, but when another opportunity fell the Dutch’s way, Cody Gakpo failed to hit the target with his header from six yards out.

Denzel Dumfries’ effort was cleared off the line, Depay poked wide and Ryan Gravenberch was repelled by goalkeeper by Roberts Ozols as the Netherlands’ frustration grew.

Ultimately, just the one goal would settle the contest, however, as the Netherlands moved two points clear at the top of the group after Turkey and Norway played out a 1-1 draw.

