Bulgaria - Northern Ireland

Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Yasen Petrov or Ian Baraclough? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bulgaria and Northern Ireland news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bulgaria and Northern Ireland. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

