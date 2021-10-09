Georgia - Greece

Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Georgia and Greece with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 9 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Willy Sagnol or John van 't Schip? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Georgia and Greece news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Georgia and Greece. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

