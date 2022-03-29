World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Stadion Slaski / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sweden-1/teamcenter.shtml
Sweden
Advertisement
Ad

Poland - Sweden

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Poland logo
Poland jersey
Poland
Sweden logo
Sweden jersey
Sweden
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Poland

Sweden

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification UEFA

Ronaldo: I will decide when I retire from international duty

29 minutes ago

World Cup Qualification UEFA

‘Today there is great disappointment’ – Inside Europe on Italy’s failure to qualify

25/03/2022 at 14:03

Related matches

Wales
-
-
Postponed

Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Poland and Sweden with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 29 March 2022.

Catch the latest Poland and Sweden news and find up to date World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.