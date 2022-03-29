World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Estádio do Dragão / 29.03.2022
Portugal - North Macedonia
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo: I will decide when I retire from international duty, claims Man Utd forward
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to speculation that he might call time on his international career after the Qatar World Cup later this year by saying that is a decision for him to make. The forward is 37 now and would be 41 by the time the next tournament comes around in 2026.
