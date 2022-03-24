World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Estádio do Dragão / 24.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portugal/teamcenter.shtml
Portugal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/turkey/teamcenter.shtml
Turkey
Advertisement
Ad

Portugal - Turkey

Statistics

Recent matches

Portugal

Turkey

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup Qualification UEFA

Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic refuse to play World Cup qualifiers in Russia

25/02/2022 at 06:30

World Cup Qualification UEFA

'I will do it again 100%' - Zlatan slams Azpilicueta after barging him to the ground

22/11/2021 at 23:23

Related matches

Sweden
-
-
Czech Republic
24/03
Wales
-
-
Austria
24/03
Italy
-
-
North Macedonia
24/03

Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Portugal and Turkey with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 24 March 2022.

Catch the latest Portugal and Turkey news and find up to date World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.