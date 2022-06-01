Advertisement
Scotland v Ukraine live updates - latest World Cup play-off score
SCOTLAND'S LINE-UP
A big absence tonight for Scotland is Kieran Tierney, who missed the back end of the season for Arsenal through injury. His fellow left-back, Andy Robertson, captains the team just four days after Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in Paris. The now familiar front two of Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams start up front.
UKRAINE
It looks like Ukraine are going 4-1-4-1 tonight, as follows:
Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Tysgankov; Yaremchuk
SCOTLAND
Here's the home side for the evening:
GOOD EVENING
Tonight’s match is the first of two games that will decide the final European qualifying place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Scotland are aiming to reach their first World Cup for a generation, having been absent from this tournament since 1998.
For the Ukraine, there is that at stake and more. This match should have taken place in March but was postponed due to Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine and its people, a war that is ongoing. Tonight, Oleksandr Petrakov’s team have the chance to lift the moral and spirit of those back home with a victory that could mean so much.
The practical prize on offer is the opportunity to play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday for that final place in Qatar; whoever wins that will then go into Group B at the winter World Cup with England, Iran and the USA. The more intangible prize for the Ukrainian players is a victory with an impact far beyond Hampden Park. Everyone invested in Scotland's progress will be more than aware of that too.
It's sure to be an emotional one tonight; teams incoming shortly.