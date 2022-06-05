WALES V UKRAINE - WALES ONE-UP AFTER OWN GOAL

World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Cardiff City Stadium / 05.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
76'
GREAT CHANCE FOR BALE
Johnson runs into the area and slides a ball wide to Ramsey who finds Bale all alone at the far post but though he gets a good contact on his low shot Bushchan saves diving to his right.
75'
OFF THE POST
Roberts crossed from the right by-line over the head of Moore but at the back post Johnson shot against the post.
73'
MYKOLENKO CROSSES INTO THE BOX
It came after a fine move but it was straight into the arms of Hennessey.
71'
JAMES REPLACED BY JOHNSON
A little bit of a surprise as James has played very well and is always a threat on the break.
70'
SHAPARENKO AND SYDORCHUK COME ON
Malinovskyi and Stepanenko depart.
69'
ANOTHER FINE TACKLE FROM DAVIES
Allen gave the ball away and Malinovskyi ran towards the edge of the box but again the Spurs defender flew over with a perfectly-timed sliding challenge.
66'
DECENT EFFORT FROM MALINOVSKYI
He shifts the ball to his left foot in a central area 25 yards from goal and his effort had Hennessey worried, but drifted a yard wide.
62'
BUSHCHAN HAS TO BACKPEDAL TO TIP OVER
Bale dinks a lovely ball through to James whose effort is deflected over the Ukrainian stopper but he got back to push the ball over the crossbar before wincing in the net.
60'
GOOD DEFENDING FROM DAVIES
Tsigankov slipped through Yarmolenko but the Spurs defender got across the front of the forward to clear the danger.
56'
ANOTHER STOP FROM HENNESSEY
Tsigankov gets his toe to Mykolenko's low cross but Hennessey saved the effort and then Yaremchuk just can't get the rebound on target.
51'
WALES BOSS CAUTIONED
The referee dishes out a card to Robert Page for being too vocal from the sidelines.
49'
GREAT CHANCE FOR RAMSEY
He had to score. A fantastic move from Wales with James running 40 yards with the ball before slipping it left to Moore who pulled back for Ramsey but the ex-Arsenal man missed the target with his sidefoot.
46'
WALES GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
WALES WITH THE ADVANTAGE
You couldn't say it is deserved, but Wales are 45 minutes from Qatar.
45+2'
JAMES TRIES TO CURL EFFORT AT GOAL
But the Leeds flanker's strike is comfortable to save.
45'
DANGEROUS CORNER FROM ZINCHENKO
Zabarnyi flicks on at the front post and, after the ball deflects off Robert's midriff, Hennessey dives on the ball.
40'
NO PENALTY!
We have certainly seen them given.
39'
ZINCHENKO SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF BOX
Hennessey scrambles to his left to push the ball away but we could have a penalty as Yarmolenko got in the way of Allen's attempted clearance and went down in the box.
34'
Own goal
Andriy Yarmolenko
Ukraine
GOAL FOR WALES!
It took a huge deflection. Bale drove a free kick which it looked like the Ukrainian keeper was behind but Yarmolenko diving backwards heads the ball into his own net.
33'
CHANCE FOR WALES
James is brought down by Tsygankov five yards outside the left hand side of the area. Bale is lining it up.