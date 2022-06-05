Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine must beat Wales to reach World Cup or win over Scotland 'won’t mean anything’

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in the play-off semi-final at Hampden Park and face Wales for a place in the World Cup on Sunday. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were all on target for Ukraine, with Oleksandr Zinchenko playing a starring role. The Manchester City star will not be satisfied, however, unless his nation overcome Wales.