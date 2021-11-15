Louis van Gaal conducted Netherlands training from a golf cart on Monday after a bicycle accident means he currently has a hip injury.

The 70-year-old fell off a bicycle near the Oranje team hotel on Sunday and was taken to hospital for tests.

Only Monday he was forced to use a buggy to conduct Monday’s training session ahead of Netherlands’ crucial match against Norway on Tuesday.

Van Gaal spoke to the assembled media via video link while sat in a wheelchair. He confirmed he will take charge of the match in Rotterdam from the dugout.

"Physically I'm not good, but the brain is still working,” he said. “I'm in a lot of pain, that's why I was in a buggy during training.

"I can still do everything and have done all the preparation that I normally would have."

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, who was present at the press conference, said it was “definitely a shock”.

He said: "We are happy that he can lead us and it hasn't impacted much in terms of the preparation. This morning he chaired an important meeting and still guides us.

“Van Gaal is still keen to make it to the World Cup."

Louis van Gaal via video link (L) and Virgil van Dijk (R) Image credit: Getty Images

Netherlands need a draw to seal a place in next year’s final in Qatar. Netherlands could have qualified last Saturday at Montenegro, but two late goals from the hosts means they must get a positive result against Norway to avoid entering a playoff.

