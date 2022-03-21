Netherlands national team coach Louis van Gaal has described the decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup as ‘bulls***’.

The head coach was speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s friendly with Denmark, which will be held in Amsterdam.

The friendly is a chance for the former Manchester United manager to experiment ahead of the World Cup later this year after the Netherlands topped qualifying Group G.

But Van Gaal has little patience for the prospect of going to Qatar.

"Everyone knows that I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there," Van Gaal said.

"That we are going to play in a country to allow football to develop there? That's bulls***. It is about money and commercial interests. That matters in FIFA.

"Why do you think I'm not on a committee with my expertise? I've always opposed those kinds of organisations.

"It is not right. I can say that in Qatar, but that [my opposition] doesn't help the world get rid of this problem."

There are concerns over workers’ rights in Qatar, with thousands of migrant workers dying in the build-up to the event, and regular complaints from human rights organisations about abuses condoned by and carried out by the state.

The Dutch Football Federation are yet to issue a statement, with Van Gaal saying: "I am a member of a committee with Gijs de Jong [secretary-general of KNVB] and then I hear what has been agreed with other countries.

"Then I hear what we can possibly do and then I comment on it, or I want to participate in that or not.

"I'm working on it every month. If it comes out, I'll say what I think. Everyone knows about me, that I think it's ridiculous that it is played there.

"An expression at a European Championship or World Cup in an interview from two years ago is still always the same, I think it's ridiculous that we're going to develop football there, as FIFA says."

