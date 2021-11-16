n a game with so much riding on it, neither the Netherlands nor Norway put on any sort of show as they played out a cagey 2-0 encounter in Rotterdam that saw the Norwegians knocked out of the World Cup campaign.

Both sides were cautious from the off; Holland content to knock the ball from side to side and backwards around their defensive third, whilst the Scandinavians were happy to sit in in a tight defensive unit and contain their hosts who struggled to break them down.

Louis van Gaal, sat in the stands after a bicycle accident put him in a wheelchair, could only watch on as his side played lethargically, but they were fortunate that their visitors were lacking in any real attacking capacity as the Oranje squeezed into the main draw by the skin of their teeth.

In the second half, Christian Thorstvedt and Jens Petter Hauge were introduced in what would seem to be offensive changes made by Stale Solbakken, but the Norwegians remained compact in defence and lacked that quality in the final third as they sorely mised their talismanic striker Erling Haaland up top.

Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn were the brightest sparks in a dire game of football; with both testing Orjan Nyland in the visiting goal, but the Bournemouth goalkeeper wasn't properly tested as the Norwegians held firm.

Arnaut Danjuma was also lively down the left for the Oranje, regularly taking on Marcus Pedersen and coming close with a rasping shot when cutting inside, but his output was limited as the hosts lacked any real bite up top.

Joshua King was only afforded 15 minutes in the dying embers of the game to try and steal a goal for his sidee that would've seen them draw one goal closer to their Turkish counterparts, but it wasn't to be as the Dutch used their experience to eek out the game, and more importantly for them, qualification.

It was Tottenham's Bergwijn who would have the final say for the Dutch: he crashed home Danjuma's pass with too much space and time on 84 minutes to seal the Dutch deal, confirming their top spot in Group G.

Memphis Depay doubled the cushion with almost the last kick of the game as the hosts countered after a visiting corner, and with the defensive half practically unguarded, Bergwijn would turn provider for the Barcelona forward to slot home.

