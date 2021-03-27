England manager Gareth Southgate has opted for Nick Pope as his starting goalkeeper for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland.

Despite his excellent form in the Premier League and Jordan Pickford having some difficult spells, he has been restricted to just five appearances for his country.

"He has been really patient for his opportunity and has performed consistently at a high level every week for his club and has been with us for a very long time waiting for this moment," said Southgate, confirming the 28-year-old's starting role.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Southgate sweating over Henderson's fitness for Euros 6 HOURS AGO

Pope had little to do against San Marino but will hope he can now make a strong case to keep the first choice spot.

"He is a very calm character and I really like his personality," said Southgate.

"We obviously knew he was not going to be overworked (against San Marino) but I am sure that will be different in the next games," he added.

Barcelona 'agree to sign' star wanted by Messi - Euro Papers

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is another player looking to make the most of his opportunity to shine ahead of June's European Championship.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell started against San Marino but Shaw, who has not played for England since 2018 but has been in strong form with United, could start against Albania.

"There has never been any doubt in our mind of his quality. He has obviously suffered from injuries but it has been great to see him playing on the front foot as a full-back, both with and without the ball," said Southgate.

"He looks physically like he is in good condition to be able to drive forward. He has excellent quality with the ball. It is a good moment for him."

Poland goalkeeper tests positive for Covid-19

Poland have withdrawn Lukasz Skorupski from their squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and England after the goalkeeper tested positive for Covid-19, the country's football association said.

Skorupski, 29, is the second Polish player to test positive after Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich earlier this week.

Skorupski, who plays for Italian Serie A club Bologna, reported symptoms on Thursday night and went into isolation on Friday after returning a positive result, with Poland calling up Karol Niemczycki as a replacement.

Poland, who drew 3-3 with Hungary on Thursday, host Andorra on Sunday before taking on England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Football Rashford and Saka pull out of England squad 21 HOURS AGO