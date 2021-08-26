England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Leeds striker Patrick Bamford to his squad for the first time ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers, but Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has been dropped.

The forward is yet to score for his club this season, but he has been on the radar for some time and has already been praised for some impressive all-round play this season.

Chilwell, who was selected for the tournament, has not yet played for Thomas Tuchel in the Premier League - and that lack of game time has ultimately come at a cost.

Southgate has named a 25-man group away trips to Hungary and Poland, either side of a home fixture with Andorra.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is selected, following his full recovery from a thigh issue he picked up during a warm-up game for the Euros, but Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both miss out through injury.

Jesse Lingard is included, even though he is yet to feature for Manchester United this season, while Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope also comes in following his return from injury.

As expected, captain Harry Kane is in the party, despite only featuring as a substitute so far for Tottenham this season, having announced on Wednesday that he is staying at Spurs this summer.

Arsenal defender Ben White and United goalkeeper Dean Henderson are not picked following their recent positive coronavirus tests.

Southgate is understood to have picked 25 players, rather than the standard 23, to mitigate potential injuries in the coming days and the risks of Covid-19.

England face Hungary on September 2, before hosting Andorra three days later. They will hope to have put themselves in a strong position to qualify for Qatar 2022 by the time they finish their fixture in Poland on September 8.

