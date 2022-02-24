The Polish, Swedish and Czech Football Associations are opposed to playing World Cup qualifiers next month on Russian soil after the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia are due to host Poland in World Cup play-off semi-finals on March 24th. Should they win they are currently scheduled to host either Sweden or Czech Republic on March 29th.

"The Football Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the playoff matches... should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation," they said in a joint statement.

"The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations."

The associations say they expect an immediate response from FIFA and UEFA.

The Swedish FA said in a separate statement: "Swedish football is appalled by what we now see unfolding in Ukraine. The situation is extremely serious and the only thing we can hope for is that this unjust invasion will end as soon as possible. Our thoughts are with all those affected in Ukraine.

“We take part in the news reporting, as well as authorities and representatives of the government’s advice and recommendations. SvFF is also awaiting guidance from the international federations, UEFA and FIFA, on how Russia’s participation in international competitions will be handled.

“However, our own assessment is that, as the situation now stands, it will be impossible to play a possible play-off match for the World Cup in Moscow against Russia on March 29.”

The Czech Republic national team's Twitter account said: "The football associations of the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden demand moving the possible World Cup play-off match from Russia. All three associations made this common decision during Thursday’s meeting and informed both FIFA and UEFA about this requirement."

FIFA said it would monitor the situation and will provide updates in due course.

"FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue," the governing body said in a statement.

The Russian city of St Petersburg is set to lose the Champions League final this year . UEFA have scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday to move the match.

The Ukrainian FA have called for FIFA and UEFA to ban Russian clubs and the national team from taking part in any international competitions.

Russia is also set to host the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan in August 2023.

