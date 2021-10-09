Callum Robinson scored twice and Chiedozie Ogbene grabbed the other as the Republic of Ireland secured a 3-0 win in Baku against Azerbaijan. They play their next game against Qatar on Tuesday, a friendly against the World Cup 2022 hosts, before their final Group A games against Portugal and Luxembourg in November. They are fourth in the group.

Serbia sit in second in the group after a 1-0 win away at Luxembourg, courtesy of a second-half goal from rumoured Arsenal and Spurs target, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Northern Ireland’s trip to Switzerland ended in a 2-0 defeat, as Steven Zuber scored in first half added time, and Christian Fassnacht scored at the end of the second period of their Group C match.

Greece are in third place in Group B as two 90th-minute goals, from Anastasios Bakasetas and then Dimitris Pelkas gave them three points in Georgia. Sweden are in second, a point behind Spain with a game in hand, as Emil Forsberg, Alexander Isak and Robin Quaison were on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over Kosovo.

Poland cruised to a 5-0 win over San Marino as Lukasz Fabianski played his valedictory international match, and Hungary lost to an Armando Broja goal as Albania won in Group I, meaning Albania are four points behind England, who top the group with 19. Poland sit third with 14 points.

In Group D, Teemu Pukki’s strike was not enough for Finland as they lost 2-1 to Ukraine, as Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk earned the win for the away side. Ukraine now sit in second, four points behind France, while Finland are down in fourth in the table.

Group F is topped by Denmark, who made it seven wins from seven games with an easy 4-0 win in Moldova. Andreas Skov Olsen, Simon Kjaer, Christian Norgaard and Joakim Maehle were all on target in the first half. Austria beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 as Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer notched a goal each. Austria are fourth, the Faroes fifth, and Moldova sixth and bottom.

