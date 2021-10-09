Scotland captain Andrew Robertson was not surprised his side left it late against Israel in their 3-2 win.

The World Cup qualifier had appeared to be heading towards a draw until four minutes into added time when Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay popped up with a dramatic late winner.

With the heartbreak and drama already associated with the Scottish national team, Liverpool defender Robertson said it was typical of his countrymen.

"Hard to sum it up just now," the left-back told Sky Sports.

"It’s not what we’ve built up under this manager. We knew we could pay a lot better at half-time.

"We’d rather win two or three nil and not have it be nervy, but that’s not Scotland is it? I grew up watching the national team, it’s never comfortable is it?"

McTominay converted from a corner from Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, with Robertson praising the assist, saying: "We said before the game during the week it is so important to get one good ball and McGinn provided."

Scotland are now second in their group, four points clear of Israel in third.

