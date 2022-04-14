Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been confirmed for June 1, with the winner playing Wales on June 5 for a place in Qatar.

The ties were originally scheduled to take place in March but were postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup 2022 draw - all your questions answered 31/03/2022 AT 11:32

The match between Scotland and Ukraine will take place at Hampden Park and the winner will face Wales in Cardiff.

Ukraine have not played an international match since November but are hoping to secure friendlies against France and North Macedonia in preparation for the play-off.

Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be in the same group as England, Iran and USA at the World Cup, which runs from November 21 to December 18.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “Firstly, it will be great to be able to welcome to Ukraine to Hampden Park in June.

“While, understandably, there will be two sets of competitive players who are committed to taking another step closer to World Cup qualification, we also understand and appreciate the wider context in which the match will take place.

“We have been consistent throughout that postponing the original tie was the right and only thing to do and look forward to hosting Ukraine at Hampden Park in June.”

As a result of the play-off postponement, Scotland and Ukraine have both had their opening Nations League matches moved.

Scotland’s opening game of the competition against Armenia has been moved to June 8 while Ukraine play Republic of Ireland on the same day.

Steve Clarke’s side will then meet Ukraine in the Nations League on September 21 and September 27.

World Cup Qualification UEFA When is the World Cup draw? Who is in what pot? Who could England face? 31/03/2022 AT 11:18