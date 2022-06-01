World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Hampden Park / 01.06.2022
Scotland
Not started
-
-
Ukraine
Scotland - Ukraine

Follow the World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Scotland and Ukraine with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 June 2022.

Catch the latest Scotland and Ukraine news and find up to date World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

