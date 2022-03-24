Robin Quaison's extra-time goal was enough to down the Czech Republic and send Sweden through to a World Cup play-off against Poland.

Before this point it was a very forgettable game with the absence of the star forwards from either side, the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to suspension and Patrik Schick due to injury.

The game should not have gone into extra time as deep into injury time Tomas Soucek found team-mate Milan Havel in space in the penalty area but the substitute's effort flew well wide.

Four minutes after the restart in extra time the game was won when Jesper Karlstrom played the ball to Quaison on the edge of the box and he exchanged passes with Alexander Isak before coolly slotting home.

Sweden now play in Poland next Tuesday with the winner heading to Qatar.

TALKING POINT

Poland will be rubbing their hands - The Poles were fortunate in not having to go through the first part of qualification, due to drawing Russia, especially as Sweden have to back up from this struggle in four days. With home advantage, you would expect Sweden to have taken the game to their opposition but, after the first 10 minutes or so, the Czech defence did not look overly troubled.

And although they looked reasonably solid at the back, it is a stretch to see them keeping out Robert Lewandowski and company when they make the 800-mile South West journey. Of course, Sweden have their own iconic striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is back available and, with him hinting retirement is near, it is very conceivable he has one last hurrah in him and takes his side to Qatar.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) - He will not be going to the World Cup, but the West Ham midfielder could not have done much more for his side. Consistently with the absence of much attacking threat from his side he would force his way deep into the Sweden half and won a number of free kicks around the box. Crucially he also produced the match-winning moment, only for his team-mate Havel to fluff his lines.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sweden: Olsen 6; Danielson 6, Nilsson 6, Lindelof 6, M. Olsson 7; Claesson 5, K. Olsson 6, Ekdal 6, Forsberg 7; Kulusevski 6, Isak 6.

Sus: Bengtsson 6, Quaison 7. Svanberg 7, Karlstrom 7, Helander 6, Elanga 6.

Czech Republic: Vaclik 6; Zima 6, Brabec 7, Holes 6, Sadilek 6; Barak 6, Soucek 8*; Masopust 6, Hlozek 6, Jankto 7; Kuchta 6.

Subs: Havel 5, Mateju 6, Pekhart 6, Syhora 6, Krejci 6, Lngr 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

29' GREAT CHANCE FOR KULUSEVSKI The Tottenham man is played through in the penalty area but from a narrow angle he drags his effort wide.

80' KUCHTA CREATES OWN CHANCE He did so well to make room for himself on the edge of the Swedish box but on his left foot skews well wide of the target.

90+4' WHAT A CHANCE! Soucek finds Havel all alone in the penalty area but, on his sidefoot, he shoots well wide of the far post.

110' GOAL FOR SWEDEN! Quaison slots home after a one-two with Isak. Karlstroem played the ball into the path of Quaison just outside the box and after exchanging passes it was in the net.

KEY STAT

4 - The number of shots on target in 120 minutes.

