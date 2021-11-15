Switzerland qualified automatically for the 2022 World Cup after beating Bulgaria 4-0 to snatch top spot in Group C away from European champions Italy.
Needing to better Italy's result to pip them to the automatic qualification place, Switzerland were level with Bulgaria at the break.
But as Roberto Mancini's side failed to break down Northern Ireland, Switzerland scored four times in the second half to romp to victory and book their place at the World Cup.
Italy will join Portugal in the play-offs.
