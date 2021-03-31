Toni Kroos has criticised "absolutely unacceptable" conditions for migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but says he doesn’t think a boycott would serve any purpose.

It was reported by the Guardian last month that 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Champions League The great Cancelo robbery: Why Man City fleeced Juventus – The Warm-Up 17/03/2021 AT 08:43

And Germany midfielder Kroos has voiced his concerns over the situation.

"You have to call a spade a spade when it comes to working conditions. It's about many workers from Qatar, but also migrant workers, having to work non-stop in sometimes 50 degree heat," he said on his podcast

"At the same time, they also suffer from malnutrition, a lack of drinking water is insane, especially at these temperatures. As a result, safety at work is absolutely not guaranteed, medical care is not there and sometimes some violence is carried out on the workers. "

“All those points are absolutely unacceptable. There can be no two opinions on that."

There has been speculation that countries could boycott the World Cup in response to the conditions for migrant workers, with several clubs in Norway reportedly in favour of the move.

Germany players wearing Human Rights shirts Image credit: Twitter

But Kroos does not believe migrant workers would benefit from a World Cup boycott.

"What is the point of boycotting such a tournament? Is it really the case that something will improve decisively there? Will the working conditions change? I think not," he added.

"That means that a boycott would not change much in the working situations. To award the tournament to them, I think it's wrong. But 10 years have passed since.

"Football can and must draw attention to problems, especially with its reach. But football also is not solely responsible for making everything better in the world."

Liga Derby defeat a reality check for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid amid title talk 12/12/2020 AT 22:52