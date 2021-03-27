Turkey kept up their fine start to their World Cup qualification, following up their 4-2 triumph over the Netherlands with a 3-0 away victory against Norway.

Ozan Tufan got the visitors off to a flying start in Malaga with a fine finish after a quick team move in Malaga, where the game was played due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Things got even better for Senol Gunes's side just before the half-four mark, when Caglar Soyuncu headed home from a corner to give his country a commanding lead at the break.

Norway were aggrieved to see an effort come off the post and twice had goals ruled out for offside and soon after the break their task was made all the harder when Tufan curled in a fantastic shot to put the result beyond doubt.

Things got even worse for the hosts 10 minutes from time when Kristian Thorstvedt was sent off for a horrendous tackle on Caner Erkin.

Elsewhere in the group, Turkey's main rivals for qualification, the Netherlands claimed just their fourth win since the end of 2019 with a 2-0 triumph over Latvia.

Steven Berguis got the ball rolling in Amsterdam in style, cutting in from the right and bending a left-footed effort into the top corner. It was his first international goal, and a memorable one.

Luuk de Jong made the three vital points safe 21 minutes from time with a thumping header from a corner.

Meanwhile, Montenegro beat Gibraltar 4-1, with Stevan Jovetic among the scorers, Russia squeezed past Slovenia 2-1 thanks to a Artem Dzyuba double, Belarus bested Estonia 4-2 and Luka Modric became Croatia's most-capped player in a 1-0 win over Cyprus.

