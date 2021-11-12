Wales are guaranteed a World Cup qualification play-off spot for the first time since 1958, after Spain beat Greece 1-0.

Robert Page's side have not had to set foot on the pitch in the last two rounds of game, but they are guaranteed a play-off due to winning their Nations League group.

UEFA's extra competition awards two countries another shot of qualifying for Qatar, if they do not finish inside the top two of their World Cup qualification group. Wales can still do that, but there are now enough teams above them in the Nations League rankings who have confirmed at least a play-off spot through qualification.

That means Gareth Bale and his team-mates can now start planning for the March matches, but there is still incentive ahead of Saturday's game with Belarus and Tuesday's fixture with Belgium.

Wales will want to secure a top two finish in their group, which would give them a chance of being seeded in the play-off draw. Countries which reach that stage through the Nations League will be automatically unseeded, which means an away tie in the play-off semi-final.

As things stand, seeded sides could include the likes of Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands - or even an all-British clash with Scotland.

