Germany made light work of their start to the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan gave them a 3-0 home win over Iceland in a lopsided Group J clash.

Goretzka and Havertz fired the Germans into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes before Gundogan sealed victory with a sizzling low shot in the 56th minute.

Scotland twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with Austria in their opening Group F tie.

A spectacular overhead kick from John McGinn five minutes from the end salvaged a potentially vital point for the Scots, who like Austria, last qualified for the World Cup in 1998.

Sasa Kalajdzic put Austria in front before Grant Hanley's 55th-minute header levelled the tie.

Kalajdzic scored again 10 minutes from time before Aston Villa midfielder McGinn acrobatically levelled in the 85th minute.

Spain were left frustrated after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Greece in their Group B fixture.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring from close range for the hosts after 32 minutes, moments after Dani Olmo had rattled the crossbar from distance.

However, shortly before the hour mark, substitute Inigo Martinez - on for captain Sergio Ramos - was penalised for a rash tackle on Greek midfielder Giorgos Masouras.

Anastasios Bakasetas smashed the ball in from the spot to stun Luis Enrique's side.

Morata spurned his country's best opportunity for a winner as he headed straight at the goalkeeper. Spain dominated possession but struggled to create any clear chances against the resolute visitors.

Also in Group B, Zlatan Ibrahimovic created the only goal for Viktor Claesson as Sweden beat Georgia 1-0 on his return to international football.

Sweden went ahead 10 minutes before the break when Ibra chested down a ball into the box and volleyed it back at a tight angle for Claesson to take a touch and bundle home.

Robert Lewandowski struck a thunderous 83rd-minute equaliser as Poland fought back to earn a 3-3 draw with Hungary in a pulsating Group I match at Puskas Arena.

Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski earned his side a point with a rasping drive when he was found inside the box by Bartosz Bereszynski and hammered the ball past Gulacsi into the top corner.

