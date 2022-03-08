FIFA have granted Ukraine’s request for their World Cup semi-final playoff against Scotland to be postponed.

The two nations were set to face each other at Hampden on March 24, however, Ukraine asked FIFA to delay the game after the country was invaded by Russia.

Ad

A new date has not yet been set with discussions currently ongoing, although the fixture is likely to now take place in June.

Football "Top-4 finish would be our Premier League title" Conte after Spurs thrash Everton 5-0 36 MINUTES AGO

The winners of the semi-final between Wales and Austria are due to face the victors.

It’s unclear whether the delayed fixtures will impact the draw for the finals which is currently due to take place in April.

The World Cup begins on November 21 in Qatar.

Russia’s semi-final clash with Poland had also been postponed following a joint statement from their opponents along with Sweden and Czech Republic, who said they would refuse to play against Russia.

FIFA then banned Russia from all international football competition, including the World Cup.

A statement from FIFA said: "FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

Champions League PSG confidence hinges on Mbappe heading to Madrid – Inside Europe AN HOUR AGO