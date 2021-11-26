Italy and Portugal could face off, while Wales drew Austria and Scotland will have to beat Ukraine in their World Cup play-off semi-finals.

Should Wales and Scotland win their respective semi-finals that means they would play one another in their final, ensuring another British representative in Qatar alongside England.

Elsewhere, Russia play Poland and Sweden face the Czech Republic in the second path to qualify.

The third sees Italy take on North Macedonia and Portugal host Turkey.

The six best runners-up were ranked on number of points, goals scored and goal difference in their group games. They made up Pot 1, with the remaining teams in Pot 2.

The teams in Pot 1 will be given home advantage in the play-off semi-finals.

The winner of semi-final 1 plays the winner of semi-final 2 in a play-off final, the winner of semi-final 3 plays the winner of semi-final 4, and the winner of semi-final 5 plays the winner of semi-final 6.

A draw will be held to decide who is given home advantage in the three finals.

Dates for fixtures

Play-off semi-finals: Thursday March 24 2022

Play-off finals: Tuesday March 29 2022

Semi-final draw

Semi-final 1

Scotland v Ukraine

Semi-final 2

Wales v Austria

Semi-final 3

Russia v Poland

Semi-final 4

Sweden v Czech Republic

Semi-final 5

Italy v North Macedonia

Semi-final 6

Portugal v Turkey

