Germany came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Romania in their qualifier, after Ianis Hagi put the away side ahead after nine minutes.

Goals from Bayern Munich duo Serge Gnabry and then Thomas Muller put Germany level and then in front, leaving Germany to top Group J with 18 points, six clear of North Macedonia.

There was a big win for North Macedonia at Liechtenstein, as Darko Velkovski, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov and Darko Churlinov helped the away side take three points.

Estonia defeated Belarus 2-0 with two second half goals, the first from Erik Sorga and then a late second from Sergei Zenjov.

Daniel James equalised for Wales to secure a 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic. The away side went ahead through Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on 36 minutes, two minutes before Jakub Pesek equalised and a Danny Ward own goal left Wales trailing. The two sides ended the night on eight points, eight behind Group E leaders Belgium, though Wales have played a game more than their opponents on Friday.

Adam Marusic scored early to send Montenegro on their way to a 3-0 win over Gibraltar, with the away side helped by Fatos Beciraj scoring from the spot and adding another.

In Group G, the Netherlands squeezed past Latvia with a 1-0 win, as Davy Klaassen scored in the first half, with Louis van Gaal’s side topping Group G with 16 points, two clear of Norway.

Muhammed Akturkoglu opened the scoring against Norway after just six minutes, only for Kristian Thorstvedt to settle the scores at 1-1 just before the end of the first half.

Armenia looked on the cusp of taking three points in Iceland courtesy of a Kamo Hovhannisyan first half strike, only for Isak Bergmann Johannesson to level 13 minutes from time.

Josip Ilicic scored twice, Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko both got one each as Slovenia won 4-0 in Malta.

An own goal from Milan Skriniar helped Russia to a 1-0 win at home to Slovakia.

Croatia earned a 3-0 win at Cyprus, kick-started by Ivan Perisic in first half added time. Josko Gvardiol added a second 10 minutes from time, before Marko Livaja added the third in injury time. Croatia and Russia head up Group H on 16 points, six clear of Slovenia, and seven ahead of Slovakia.

