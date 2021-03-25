England boss Gareth Southgate expressed his joy at striker Ollie Watkins scoring his first goal for his country in the World Cup qualifying win over San Marino

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted twice as England comfortably won the match 5-0 at Wembley Stadium in their first 2022 World Cup Group I qualifier.

But it was Watkins who grabbed many of the headlines with his late goal after he came on as a substitute in what was the England manager's 50th match in charge of his country.

Southgate was very aware of the magnitude of the goal for the Aston Villa striker and demonstrated his delight for the 25-year-old from Torquay.

"The first thing you saw was the reaction from the rest of the team," Southgate told ITV after the match.

"That shows you how together they are. They know what it means for him. He's settled in really quickly with the group.

He's a really humble boy and it was nice to be able to give him half an hour or so. For him to get a goal is fairytale isn't it?

Southgate also introduced Borussia Dortmund's rising star Jude Bellingham in the second half and later spoke about his chances of being a part of the Euros squad.

"He's a player we think is going to be an England international in the future," he said.

"We feel that in that area of the pitch, although we were very happy with everybody tonight, we are a little bit short in numbers.

"For us to help develop him, to put him into games and to try and get him with the team, with the development he is getting at Dortmund as well, we're hoping we can play a part in fast-tracking him into the group."

