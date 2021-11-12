Harry Kane's fourth international hat-trick led England to a 5-0 demolition of Albania, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Harry Maguire opened the scoring after nine minutes meeting Reece James' free-kick with a free header, then Kane doubled the lead nodding home from close range after a delightful cross from Jordan Henderson before the twenty minute mark.

Ad

Kane returned the favour as the Liverpool skipper played a one-two with him before turning a defender and dinking past the Albanian goalkeeper for the goal of the night.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Gallagher called up to England squad as five drop out 13 HOURS AGO

The England captain's second came next - he was found in embarrassing space in the area by Raheem Sterling, before driving home a left-footed effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

His third, rounding off a perfect hat-trick, was a scissor kick direct from a corner which deflected off Kastriot Dermaku en route to goal. Only Jimmy Greaves with six and Gary Lineker (five) have scored more hat-tricks for England now.

The second half saw England understandably go through the motions with Emile Smith Rowe making his debut the only notable event.

A win or a draw in the last match at San Marino on Monday will seal England's place in Qatar.

TALKING POINT - HENDERSON GIVES SOUTHGATE TIMELY REMINDER

It is so easy for us to get carried away thinking about the younger generation of England players and wanting to hand the side over to them. With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham so impressive for their clubs this season, we yearn for them to become a midfield pairing for a decade like a modern-day, much more functional, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Jordan Henderson was immense when the game was up for grabs in the first 20 minutes. His cross for Kane was inch-perfect and his goal showed the drive of Bryan Robson and silky feet worthy of Paul Gascoigne. Injury prevented him from having a leading role in the European Championships but at the moment he seems very likely to do so in Qatar in a year's time. Bellingham, who showed glimpses of his delightful feet in his late cameo, will probably have to bide his time to drive the midfield engine.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

Yes, the defence he was up against was awful. Really, really awful. But it was still great to see an enthused, mobile Kane causing havoc tonight. As well as his goal, he was also fantastic linking play, especially with Henderson, setting up the Liverpool skipper's goal.

Most of all though, it was great to see him doing what he has done as well as any striker over the last five years, finding space to drive shots at goal from anywhere within 20 yards from goal. And the athleticism to spring three feet off the ground for his third goal was worthy of a man who hasn't suffered a long litany of ankle injuries.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Pickford 7; Walker 6, Stones 7, Maguire 7; James 8, Henderson 9, Phillips 7, Chilwell 7; Sterling 8, Kane 9*, Foden 8.

Subs: Grealish 6, Bellingham 7, Abraham 6

Albania: Strakosha 4; Ismajili 5, Kumbulla 5, Veseli 5; Hysaj 6 , Bajrami 5, Gjasula 5, Bare 5, Trashi 5, Uzuni 5, Cikalleshi 6

Subs: Laci 6, Dermaku 5, Mihaj 6, Ramadani 6.

KEY MOMENTS

9' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Maguire meets James' free kick from the right flank and powers a header home. He was afforded a free header and though the keeper got a slight touch he didn't really have a chance to keep it out.

14' An errant Walker backpass gives a great chance to Uzuni who shoots early but Pickford saves down to his right.

18' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Henderson links with Foden on the right and the Liverpool skipper clips a delightful cross to the centre where Kane gratefully heads home from four yards out.

28' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! A wonderful goal for Henderson. He plays a ball to Kane on the edge of the box, runs on to receive a return ball and then turns inside a defender before dinking just past the goalkeeper.

33' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! It is just so easy for England to play the ball into the Albanian area, but even given this, after Sterling played Kane in just out from the corner of the six-yard box he had a lot to do but he powered a shot over the keeper and into the net.

45+2' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! And it's FIVE. And another England hat-trick for Kane. He gets beyond his marker Demarku at the back post and launches into a scissor kick which deflects off the defender en route to the top corner.

KEY STAT

World Cup Qualification UEFA 'I think it's embarrassing' - Keane slams Maguire celebration YESTERDAY AT 09:34