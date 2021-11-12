Italy's World Cup qualification destiny is still in their hands despite Jorginho's late penalty miss costing them a win against Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico.

It was a dramatic, frenetic encounter which the Azzurri probably shaded. They go into their final game of Group C against Northern Ireland knowing that an equal or better result than the Swiss achieve against Bulgaria will take them to the World Cup. They currently sit level on points with Switzerland with a superior goal difference.

Switzerland pressed high and took an early lead through Silvan Widmer's powerful strike after he was played in by Noah Okafor on his full international debut.

Xherdan Shaqiri went close before Okafor fired wide as Italy looked like crumbling early on.

They soon gathered themselves and began to exert pressure of their own. Nicolo Barella was denied by a stunning Yann Sommer save just after the 20-minute mark.

With nine minutes remaining before half time, the Azzurri levelled. Lorenzo Insigne's cross was nodded home by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who bravely met the ball before Sommer could clear it. After a VAR check for offside, parity was restored.

Italy improved further in the second half, especially after Roberto Mancini rang the changes, but the visitors held strong.

In the final minutes, two substitutes collided after Ulisses Garcia appeared to nudge Domenico Berardi in the area. After checking the VAR monitor, the referee pointed to the spot, but Jorginho completely lost his bearings and blazed spectacuarly over the bar.

An uncharacteristic Gianluigi Donnarumma error almost allowed Switzerland to win it in stoppage time, but Leonardo Bonucci saved his blushes with a clearance.

TALKING POINT - Jorginho's mishap may not prove too costly

This was the game that never stopped. It was a nightmare start for Italy and they really felt the pressure after Switzerland's opener, but they'll be the happier side after securing the point and keeping themselves ahead in the table. In the second half, they dominated possession without testing Sommer too much. Jorginho, usually ice cool from 12 yards, will never want to relive his embarrassment, but Mancini's wry smile at full time said it all.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Denis Zakaria (Switzerland)

Honourable mentions must go to Okafor, who did not look out of place on his first Swiss start, and Berardi for changing the complexion of the game in the second half. But Zakaria was everywhere without being seen, giving Switzerland a real foothold in midfield and allowing their press early on. Lots of top managers will have their eye on him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Donnarumma 6; Emerson 7, Acerbi 6, Bonucci 6, Di Lorenzo 7; Barella 6, Jorginho 5, Locatelli 6; Chiesa 6, Insigne 6, Belotti 5 Substitutes: Berardi 7, Tonali 6, Cristante 5, Raspadori n/a, Calabria n/a

Switzerland: Sommer 6; Rodriguez 6, Schar 6, Akanji 7, Widmer 7; Vargas 6, Feuler 6, Zakaria 8 Steffen 6; Shaqir 6; Okafor 7 Substitutes: Garcia 5, Imeri 5, Frei n/a, Sow n/a, Zeqiri n/a

KEY MOMENTS

11' - GOAL! What a hit by Widmer, who rifles home after being fed by Okafor. Switzerland lead!

36' - Di Lorenzo levels for Italy, flicking a free kick home.

90' - Jorginho misses from the spot! What a dramatic moment!

KEY STATS

