Alvaro Morata came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain and secure his side's place in next year's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Sweden, who are consigned to the playoffs.

La Roja started the night one point ahead of second-placed Sweden in Group B, knowing just a point would send them to Qatar.

Ad

Despite Spain's territorial domination, the hosts failed to trouble Robin Olsen's goal in the first half, and it was Sweden who created the best two opportunities - both falling to the same man.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Sweden’s World Cup hopes rocked by shock defeat in Georgia 11/11/2021 AT 17:12

In the 16th-minute, Emil Forsberg - having been afforded the space to run and shoot from the edge of the box - failed to hit the target. The RB Leipzig forward went even closer with a first-time volley that drifted agonisingly wide of Unai Simon's far post.

Spain were almost the makers of their own undoing immediately after the restart when Cesar Azpilicueta's misplaced pass presented Alexander Isak with a gilt-edged chance but he opted for power rather than placement and blazed over.

The hosts responded when Raul De Tomas glanced a header just wide as the game threatened to open up.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was introduced in the 73rd-minute as Sweden threw everything at their opponents in search of a match-winner, but it was Luis Enrique's sub Morata who made the difference, slotting home the winner in the 86th-minute, pouncing on the rebound after Dani Olmo hit the post.

Victory means Spain finish four points clear of Sweden, who now face an agonising wait to discover their opponents in the playoffs.

TALKING POINT - Wasteful Sweden rue their misfortune

When the dust settles, Sweden manager Janne Andersson will still be left wondering how his side have not qualified for the World Cup automatically.

At the start of this international break, Sweden were top of Group B, knowing a victory over Georgia would put them on the brink of qualification. However, a poor performance was punished as they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat, meaning they had to beat Spain in their own backyard.

That was never going to be an easy task considering Spain have never lost a home World Cup qualifier. And yet Sweden created more than enough chances to win the game but were wasteful in front of goal. Andersson's decision-making was baffling as he took off his most dangerous attackers - Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski - and gave Ibrahimovic less than 20 minutes to make an impact.

Sweden's fate will now be decided in the lottery of the playoffs, but it could - and arguably should - have been a very different story.

More to follow...

World Cup Qualification UEFA Elanga subjected to alleged racist abuse, Swedish FA says 13/10/2021 AT 15:06