England were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in a disappointing display at Wembley.

ITV appeared to show travelling Hungarian fans punching police, who used their batons in an attempt to force fans back into their allotted area within the stadium before appearing to retreat to the concourse moments later. The early part of the match was marred by crowd trouble with Hungary fans clashing with police . Footage shown by broadcasterappeared to show travelling Hungarian fans punching police, who used their batons in an attempt to force fans back into their allotted area within the stadium before appearing to retreat to the concourse moments later.

Police would confirm that trouble flared after they had tried to arrest a fan for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Hungary took the lead after 24 minutes when Luke Shaw tried to flashily half-volley a clearance and only succeeded with catching Loic Nego with a high boot giving Roland Sallai the chance from the penalty spot and he sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way.

The lead was deserved as the Magyars were the better side early on but England came back into the game towards the end of the half, increasingly threatening through set pieces, and John Stones guided home Phil Foden's free kick eight minutes before the break.

The second half saw little improvement from the home side with Raheem Sterling missing the best chance after Harry Kane, in one of his few purposeful moments, set him free on goal, but the Manchester City forward shot straight at grounded goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi when it looked like he could go round or dink the ball over him.

England now lie three points clear of second-place Poland in Group I.

TALKING POINT - JUDE NOT FODEN RICE'S BEST PARTNER

It was worth the gamble but without the acres of room Andorra afforded Phil Foden to play in, he could not dominate the game spraying passes around the field. Gareth Southgate is right to look for creativity in this part of the field but the man to provide this, as he has shown ample times for his club and in brief glimpses for England, is Jude Bellingham.

Having been brought up playing in a deeper midfield role, he intuitively would give Declan Rice more support in this area when games, such as this one, were proving difficult.

Southgate has not wanted to overload Bellingham or Mason Greenwood, who himself could be in line for a key role if Harry Kane does not recover his form, but in the games prior to the World Cup next year the Borussia Dortmund midfielder will surely be given playing time.

Foden's best role is likely to be in front of two midfielders and behind Harry Kane, but of course England have a number of players who will also put their hands up to play in this position.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JACK GREALISH (ENGLAND)

Up until he was brought off just after the hour mark, Jack Grealish was probably the best player on the pitch. It was by no means a classic performance, but with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterlling and Mason Mount looking a shadow of their summer presences, and Foden not impressive, the Manchester City talisman was very unlucky to be taken off.

He was the only dynamic presence in the England front four and it was his activity, frequently getting on the ball and giving team-mates options, which got the home side back into the game towards the end of the first half. Indeed he was brought down for the free kick from which England scored.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Pickford 6; Walker 5, Stones 7, Mings 7, Shaw 6; Rice 6, Foden 6; Sterling 5, Mount 5, Grealish 7*; Kane 5.

Subs: Saka 5, Abraham 5, Henderson 6, Watkins 6.

Hungary: Gulacsi 7; Kecskes 6, Szalai 6, Lang 6; Nego 7, A Nagy 6, Schafer 6, Z Nagy 6; Schon 6, Szoboszlai 7; Sallai 6.

Subs: Holdender 5, Vecsei 6, Hahn 6, Nikolic 6, Bolla 6.

KEY MOMENTS

23' Shaw gets a yellow card for a high boot on Nego. Is it a penalty? It was right on the edge. We are checking now - it is a penalty!

24' GOAL FOR HUNGARY! Sallai sends Pickford the wrong way. You can't say this was totally against the run of play either.

37' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Foden's free kick is flicked on inadvertently at the near post and Stones arrives at the back to send England level with his left foot from close range.

KEY STAT

