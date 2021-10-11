Wales keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive with a scrappy 1-0 win over Estonia in Tallinn.

Kieffer Moore's first-half tap-in, his first goal for Wales since Euro 2020, proved the difference on a night where Estonia will feel hard done by not to secure a point.

The result means Wales are level with second-placed Czech Republic on 11 points ahead of the decisive final two World Cup qualifiers against Belarus (November 13) and group leaders Belgium (November 16).

Wales dominated a first half where Estonia were content to try and break up play with forceful challenges.

Moore grabbed his seventh Wales goal in all competitions in the 12th minute. He bundled home Aaron Ramsey's close-range header from a corner that was parried straight towards the Cardiff striker on the line.

Estonia almost found an equaliser in the 22nd minute when Harry Wilson switched off and passed straight towards Sergei Zenjov just outside the box as he attempted to square across to Sorba Thomas, but the former Blackpool's striker's chipped attempt over Danny Ward was cleared off the line by Joe Rodon.

Estonia squandered another great chance to equalise five minutes into the second half when Markus Poom's corner was met by Erik Sorga, but he nodded his free header from point-blank range over the bar.

The hosts continued to push for an equaliser and almost found one when Ward was forced to acrobatically tip away a curling strike from substitute Vlasiy Sinyavskiy late on, but Wales clung on for a potentially vital victory in the race for second place.

TALKING POINT - Roll on November

It was a professional display from Wales who have ended Estonia's chances of qualifying for the World Cup and their attention will quickly turn to their two final World Cup qualifiers in November that will ultimately define their campaign.

With Czech Republic also beating Belarus on Monday night, it is vital that Wales secure a victory against Belarus before facing a potential must-win game against Belgium.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Aaron Ramsey

In what was a particularly scrappy game, The Wales captain was the most influential player on the pitch with a string of dangerous passes and an assist to his name on a night which is unlikely to live long in the memory.

PLAYER RATINGS

Estonia: Hein (6), Teniste (6), Kuusk (6), Tamm (6), Paskotsi (6), Pikk (5), Poom (6), Mets (5), Kait (5), Zenjov (6), Sorga (5)

Subs: Sinyavskiy (6), Ojamaa (N/A), Kirss (N/A), Kallaste (N/A), Vastsuk (N/A)

Wales: Ward (7), Thomas (6), Roberts (7), Ampadu (6), Mepham (6), Rodon (7), Allen (6), Wilson (5), Ramsey (7), James (5), Moore (6)

Subs: Harris (6), Morrell (N/A), Johnson (N/A), Gunter (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

12' - GOAL! MOORE BUNDLES IN FOR WALES! How big a goal could that be for Wales' qualifying hopes! The corner into the box is nodded towards goal from point-blank range by Rodon. It is flicked on goal by Ramsey and Hein makes a good save, but it lands straight at the feet of Moore virtually on the line and he can tap it in to put Wales in front!

22' - OFF THE LINE! Wales almost find themselves in serious trouble! Wilson loses the ball just outside his own box as he tries to square it to Thomas and a shot chipped over Ward from Zenjov is cleared off the line by Rodon! Wales get away with one there!

50' - BIG CHANCE!! Ampadu concedes a free-kick as he brings down Zenjov outside the Wales box. The corner swung in by Poom is met by Sorga but he nods his free header from close range narrowly over the bar!!! That was a great opportunity for Estonia to equalise!

77' - GREAT SAVE! Ward is forced into a super save to deny Sinyavskiy! The Estonia forward cuts onto his right foot and curls a shot looking for the top corner, but Ward parries behind! It's a fine stop from Wales' number one!

KEY STATS

