Football

World Cup qualifying: 'We're working with Amnesty' on Qatar situation: England boss Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate deftly handles a question about what part the England team will play in protesting against the plight of migrant workers in Qatar. The Netherlands team wore t-shirts in solidarity, and the Danish FA have confirmed that their players will also 'show their opinions' on Sunday, before their game against Georgia.

00:00:32, an hour ago