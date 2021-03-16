Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in coach Janne Andersson's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after the striker retired from the national team.

Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.

He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday.

Andersson told reporters: "First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

"It is of course very funny that he wants to come back.

In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.

