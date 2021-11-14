Football

World Cup qualifiers - Didier Deschamps praises 'almost perfect' France after 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan

Didier Deschamps: "The players are happy like I and all the staff are as well. As I had told you, we had three objectives - after winning the Nations League, we achieved the second with a game still to play. Apart from the qualification, which obviously was fundamental, I don't want to talk about a perfect night because we can only try to get as close as we can to perfection."

00:01:08, an hour ago