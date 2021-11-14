Germany thrashed Armenia 4-1 to give Hansi Flick his seventh win in seven matches as manager of the national side.

An Ilkay Gundogan brace and goals from Kai Havertz and Jonas Hofmann helped Flick maintain his 100 per cent record as Germany finished their qualifying campaign top of Group J, with 27 points from a possible 30.

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a consolation from the spot, but Germany ended their opponent's slim chances of a play-off spot with a dominant performance.

Flick, who replaced Joachim Low in the summer, continues to impress at the helm and managed a comfortable win for his side despite missing five players due to Niklas Sule's Covid infection.

Group runners-up North Macedonia also finished strongly with a 3-1 win over Iceland, while Romania beat minnows Liechtenstein to secure third spot.

GROUP H

A late Fyodor Kudryashov own goal saw Croatia leapfrog Russia in Group H and secure a 1-0 victory . They seal their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as group winners with Russia consigned to the play-offs.

Slovakia thrashed Malta 6-0 to take third spot, with Slovenia just behind on goal difference after finishing their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Cyprus.

