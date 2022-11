Football

World Cup trophy arrives in Qatar with one week to go until tournament starts

With a week to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the trophy arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Sunday, at the end of its global tour. The gold trophy has toured 51 countries and territories, including all 32 of the qualified nations before football's biggest tournament gets underway on 20th November. The journey started on 19th August.

