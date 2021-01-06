Alex Morgan has been ruled out of a United States training camp on account of a positive coronavirus test.

The two-time World Cup winner is said to be recovering well after being diagnosed with Covid-19, but she will not participate in a January training camp in Orlando that will be followed by two friendlies against Colombia, the U.S. Women's National Team said on Wednesday.

The team said Morgan - who recently returned to the US following a spell with Tottenham in the UK was "observing the prescribed quarantine protocols and doing well".

The 27-player training camp roster, which marks the return of World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh, was revealed a day after Morgan said she tested positive for Covid over Christmas.

It appears Morgan is looking forward to returning to action in the near future.

"My body is fully recovered and I can join my team-mates back on the field soon,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.” Be safe and happy new year.”

Nineteen players on the training camp roster were with the United States squad in the Netherlands in November for their final action of 2020 when they won a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final 2-0.

Rapinoe, Lloyd and Pugh were not in the national team's previous two camps and saw limited or no action for their National Women's Soccer League clubs in 2020.

Christen Press, a forward for Manchester United of the Women's Super League, will remain in England as she works to regain fitness after sustaining a non Covid-19 illness.

Forward Tobin Heath, who also plays for Manchester United, will remain in England to play in Women's Super League fixtures in January.

The camp concludes with friendlies against Colombia on January 18 and January 22. Capacity for each match will be limited to no more than 4,000 ticketed fans.

With additional reporting from Reuters.

