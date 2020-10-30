Nobby Stiles, one of the players who won the World Cup for England in 1966, has died at the age of 78 following a lengthy illness.

Born on May 18, 1942, he started his career with Manchester United in 1957, moving on to Middlesbrough in 1971, and finishing his professional playing days with Preston North End.

Premier League Parker's Picks: Burnley to frustrate Chelsea, Man Utd to remain winless at home AN HOUR AGO

With the Red Devils, he won two league titles as well as the European Cup in 1967-68.

English footballer Nobby Stiles of the England World Cup team, UK, July 1966 Image credit: Getty Images

Famous for his false teeth and rolled-down socks, his dance in celebration of the triumph against West Germany became instantly iconic - and was later immortalised by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's lyrics for their song 'Three Lions'.

Stiles had made his England debut only the previous year, having been converted from a full back into a defensive midfielder by United's legendary manager Sir Matt Busby.

And he may not have been part of the team in the final at all had it not been for the loyalty of England boss Sir Alf Ramsey, who refused to allow the FA selection committee withdraw Stiles from the squad following a poor challenge against France in the final group game of the tournament.

He had sold his medals as well as a shirt and cap ten years ago so that his family would be able to benefit financially - and it was his old club who bought them/ for display in their museum.

He was awarded the MBE in the year 2000 for his contribution to football.

Nobby Stiles Image credit: Getty Images

In recent years, Stiles had been diagnosed with dementia, and was too ill to attend celebrations in 2016 to mark the anniversary of the World Cup win.

Football Guardiola 'happy' at Man City amid talk of return to Barcelona AN HOUR AGO