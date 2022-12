Football

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic on facing 'scary' Brazil squad in Qatar World Cup quarter-finals

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has admitted that it's a "scary" prospect to play a star studded Brazil team in Friday's World Cup quarter-final, calling them the "best team in the tournament." Dalic's squad go into the knockout fixture having advanced via penalties against a spirited Japan side in Monday's last-16 fixture. Brazil, meanwhile, blew South Korea away 4-1 on Monday.

00:01:46, 2 hours ago