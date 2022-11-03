FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written to all 32 countries going to the World Cup to address growing concerns over Qatar.

The letter signed by FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, and the governing body's secretary general, Fatma Samoura, calls on nations to “please, let's now focus on the football.”

"Everyone is welcome regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality,” the letter adds.

FIFA is facing pressure over the decision to stage the World Cup 2022 in Qatar because of human right concerns surrounding migrant workers, discrimination and safety concerns over fans from the LGBT community.

As a result, there have been calls for boycotts of the competition, although as things stand, no participating nation has chosen to do so.

Qatar's World Cup organisers state "everyone is welcome" to visit the country to watch the football, and that no-one will be discriminated against.

Human rights groups including Amnesty International have criticised the decision to award the 2022 tournament to Qatar, accusing the nation of abusing and exploiting migrant workers.

Denmark also highlighted Qatar’s human rights abuses with their kit supplier Hummel designing plain red home jerseys and an all-white change top. The sportswear manufacturer wishes "not to be visible" at the event.

Harry Kane and nine other captains of European teams will wear a OneLove armband - which includes a "heart containing colours representative of all backgrounds".

Australia stars published a video that highlights the damning way in which the Middle Eastern nation continues to treat migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people.

A total of 16 Australia players were featured in the video, and include skipper Mat Ryan, Sunderland’s Bailey Wright, Hearts’ Kye Rowles and Alex Wilkinson, who is the president of players' union Professional Footballers Australia and earned 16 caps for the Socceroos.

