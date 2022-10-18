France and Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has been ruled out for four months with injury and will miss the World Cup.

Kante suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League in August.

The Blues have confirmed that Kante has undergone a successful operation but added that he will be sidelined for four months.

The club statement read: “The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.”

Kante played all seven of France’s matches in the 2018 World Cup in Russia as they won their second World Cup trophy, 20 years on from their first in 1998.

However, in a boost to France, Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday after a lengthy lay-off due to a knee injury.

Pogba has yet to play for Juventus after joining from Manchester United in July after suffering injury in pre-season and subsequently having surgery.

Juventus hope the midfielder will be available for the Champions League group match against Benfica on Tuesday, October 25.

France, who are hoping to bounce back after an early exit at the hands of Switzerland at Euro 2022 last summer, are in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

