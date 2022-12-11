Captain Harry Kane, midfielder Declan Rice and defender Harry Maguire are among the England players to have reacted to a painful World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

Skipper Kane then lashed a spot kick over the bar with five minutes to go in a painful end to an otherwise encouraging performance from Gareth Southgate’s side.

England headed home on Sunday, the day after their elimination, and several players spoke out on social medial to make their feelings known.

Southgate’s side topped Group B after beating Wales and Iran and drawing with the USA, before cruising past Senegal in the last 16.

But defending champions France proved a step too far for the Euro 2020 runners-up, who could not match their feat from four years ago by reaching the last four.

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for,” Kane wrote on Twitter.

“There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament - it means a lot.”

Maguire said: “Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me.

"I love my country and I hope we made you proud.”

Rice wrote: "The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it.

"This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We gave it absolutely everything."

