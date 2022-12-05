Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane has hit out at Brazil’s disrespectful dancing during their 4-1 win over South Korea but said the football the South Americans played was a joy to watch.

Brazil raced out of the blocks on Monday evening, with Vinicius Jr and Neymar Jr giving them a 2-0 lead over their opponents inside 13 minutes. Goals from Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta added two more after 36 minutes.

The goals were met by the team’s traditional dancing celebrations and even manager Tite got involved after Richarlison’s goal, copying the Tottenham Hotspur forward’s ‘pigeon’ celebration.

However speaking at half-time whilst on pundit duty for ITV, Keane wasn’t impressed.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching. It’s obviously brilliant from Brazil, but South Korea, my goodness. I’ve never seen so much dancing, it’s like watching Strictly!

I don’t like all the dancing. I think it is really disrespecting the opposition. I don’t mind the first jig, I understand it, but then the manager got involved with it! It’s disrespectful.

Brazil didn’t add any more goals in the second half, whilst South Korea did get one consolation, however at full-time Keane was glowing in his praise.

"What makes a great team is what you do out of possession.

"Brazil have got the talent, and we've seen it tonight. It was a joy to watch it live.

"I love the fact South Korea couldn't get a second wind [for Richarlison's goal] but Brazil, two centre-halves connecting.

"First touch, I'd watch this all day from Richarlison. The speed of the passing, they make it look so simple. It's not.

"The way the pass comes to Richarlison first-time, that's a centre-half! I could watch that all day."

Brazil will now face Croatia in the quarter-finals, after they beat Japan on penalties earlier on Monday.

It also means that the chance for a titanic semi-final clash between Brazil and their great rivals Argentina is still a possibility.

Brazil would need to beat Croatia and Argentina will have to come through their clash with the Netherlands.

