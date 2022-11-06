Alphonso Davies’ participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is “not at risk” say Bayern Munich after he suffered a hamstring injury in their dramatic 3-2 win over Hertha on Saturday

Davies pulled up in the second half and walked off the pitch in pain, with the World Cup just two weeks away.

He will miss Bayern’s final Bundesliga games prior to the tournament against Werder and Schalke.

“FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break,” read a statement from Bayern.

“The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday. The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions' medical unit.

“The Canada international's participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk.”

A race against time

Davies is the second key player in Europe who has been hit with a hamstring injury after England’s Ben Chilwell pulled up in the Champions League in midweek for Chelsea. He will miss the tournament in Qatar.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has started the versatile left-back in most matches this season as the champions returned to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday and extended their 100 per cent winning run to eight games.

Canada have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and Davies was instrumental in their superb qualifying run.

A highlight was his goal against Panama when he ran 80 yards, reaching a speed of 23mph, before finding the back of the net.

The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18, with Canada beginning their campaign on November 23 against Belgium.

They play Croatia on November 27 and Morocco on December 1 and have been tipped to cause an upset and reach the knockout stages for the first time.

"We’ve tried to flip that and looked to unpack the David-v-Goliath concept, because there’s no doubt we’re going to face two of the giants of world football," said Canada manager John Herdman.

"We can’t play those games conventionally, match up the way normal teams might – we’ve got to look to be different and find that X factor.

"To do that, we wanted to look at all the reasons why David was favoured to win that battle, and then looking at how we can be favourites in these matches – to think differently."

