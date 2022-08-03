Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The four South American nations hope to bring the tournament "home" for the centenary edition, 100 years after the inaugural World Cup was hosted, and won, by Uruguay.

Ad

Chile (1962) and Argentina (1978) are also former tournament hosts.

World Cup Ecuador keep place at World Cup after FIFA Committee rejects Chile complaint 10/06/2022 AT 16:12

"This is the dream of a continent," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL.

"There will be more World Cups, but the cup only turns 100 one time, and it needs to come home."

Infantino: 2026 World Cup will be 'greatest show on earth' as hosts cities named

Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, added: "It's right for the World Cup to be hosted where it all began, 100 years later."

Spain and Portugal have already announced their own joint bid to host the tournament.

FIFA is due to select the 2030 host in 2024.

The first edition of the FIFA World Cup was held in July 1930, featuring 13 teams from three confederations in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo.

The final was played on Wednesday 30 July, with the hosts fighting back from 2-1 down to beat Argentina 4-2 in front of nearly 70,000 people.

International friendlies Messi scores all five goals as Argentina thrash Estonia in Pamplona 05/06/2022 AT 20:21