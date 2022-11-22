Argentina - Saudi Arabia

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 22.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentina-1/teamcenter.shtml
Argentina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Argentina jersey
Argentina
4-3-3
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-5-1
Argentina jersey
Argentina
4-3-3
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentina logo
Argentina jersey
Argentina
Saudi Arabia logo
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArgentinaARG
00000
1
Saudi ArabiaKSA
00000
1
MexicoMEX
00000
1
PolandPOL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Valencia double seals Ecuador win over hosts Qatar to kick off tournament

15 hours ago

Related matches

Mexico
-
-
Poland
22/11
Poland
-
-
Saudi Arabia
26/11
Argentina
-
-
Mexico
26/11
Saudi Arabia
-
-
Mexico
30/11

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 22 November 2022.

Catch the latest Argentina and Saudi Arabia news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.