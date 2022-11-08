Arsenal and England centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy has revealed she will not be watching the upcoming World Cup, as a result of the Lionesses "strong values not being reflected in Qatar".

Qatar's stance towards issues such as human rights and women's role in society has been questioned in the build-up to the tournament, and Wubben-Moy - a strong advocate for equality - admitted she feels unable to watch England in action due to the situation.

FIFA released a letter last week in which they asked that football not be "dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists", but Wubben-Moy, conversely, believes the sport is a "very strong vehicle for change".

Wubben-Moy, who is with the Lionesses ahead of their friendly matches with Japan and Norway in Spain over the coming week, said: “It’s tough. As an England team we all have strong values and a lot of those values aren’t reflected, in the way that we see it, in Qatar.

"It’s a tough conversation to have and there’s a lot of dialogue around it.

“I will be supporting the men’s team, but I won’t be watching. It’s hard to talk about but at the end of the day, we’re one team here at England and we know that they have an opportunity to play at a World Cup and it’s hard to look beyond that really.

“Sport is a very strong vehicle for change. To underestimate that would be naive. I’ve seen a lot of the players have strong viewpoints and I salute them, and I wish them the best in looking to express that throughout this World Cup.

“A lot of the players might not ever play in a World Cup again, so I can’t comment on them choosing to go because many people would take that same choice. But [if] they can use this opportunity to help bring about change, I think that’s important.”

Beth Mead is another England star to have spoken out about the issues, calling Qatar's ban on homosexuality "the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.

“It’s disappointing in the sense that there’s no respect on a lot of levels, even though it’s a game of football.”

